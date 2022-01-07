22-year-old charged with murder in east Columbus shooting

Genghis Shakhan, 22, has been charged with murder and is accused of killing 35-year-old Max McGuffin Friday evening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in the city’s east side this week.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Barnett Road and found McGuffin suffering from a gunshot wound.

McGuffin was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m., despite life-saving measures.

Witnesses at the scene helped police identify the shooter as Shakhan. He was arrested Saturday evening by SWAT without incident.

Shakhan is currently booked at the Franklin County Jail.