Anthony Truss Jr. was sentenced to 11-15 years in prison for his role in the shootout on March 3.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who pleaded guilty to being involved in a shootout with another man at Polaris Fashion Place last March was sentenced to 11-15 years in prison on Monday.

Anthony Truss Jr. pleaded guilty in December to felonious assault with a 3-year gun specification and inducing panic in connection to the incident on March 3.

Law enforcement was called to the shopping center that day for a reported shooting inside the mall.

According to police, Truss and Levon Sommerville shot at one another near Carter’s store, located in the lower south section of the mall.

The two were arrested in Georgia one month later, and Sommerville was later found guilty of felonious assault, among other charges. He was sentenced to 13-17 years in prison in October.