Athens County woman arrested for allegedly possessing drugs, more than $30,000 in counterfeit currency

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Athens County deputies arrested a 38-year-old woman on Friday as part of a drug trafficking and counterfeiting investigation.

Ashley L. Hamilton is charged with counterfeiting and possession of drugs. She was arrested when law enforcement with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Major Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Beech Road in The Plains.

During their search, investigators recovered suspected heroin and methamphetamine, as well as digital scales and packaging materials. Law enforcement also found more than $30,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency and prop money used for films, as well as printing materials to forge more currency, according to a release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.