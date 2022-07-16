Police: Shots fired in Reynoldsburg Lowe's parking lot

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Reynoldsburg Division of Police is investigating after multiple reports of shots fired outside of a Lowe's store Saturday afternoon.
Detective Nikki Riley told 10TV there were multiple 911 calls about shots being fired in the parking lot of the store on East Broad Street around 2:40 p.m.
The investigation revealed that multiple men were arguing when one of them fired a gun fired several times, Riley said.
After shots were fired. Riley said there was a crash in the parking lot. No injuries were reported from the crash.
No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.
