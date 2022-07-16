1 dead following crash in east Columbus

Police said the crash happened at North Nelson Road and East Broad Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a two-car crash in east Columbus Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the intersection of North Nelson Road and East Broad Street shortly after 9 a.m. following reports of a crash.

At the scene, Columbus police found one person suffering from serious injuries. The person was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival, police said.

Officers have not released the name of the person who died, or any details on what caused the crash.