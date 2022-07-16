Police: 2 men dead, 2 men injured after shooting at Hilltop-area bar

Officers found three men with gunshot wounds at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Police say they received calls about a shooting inside the bar.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified one of the two men who died after being shot at a bar in the Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers found three men with gunshot wounds at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Police say they received calls around 2:05 a.m. about a shooting inside the bar.

One of the men, who police said is 39 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:21 a.m. by medics. Police said his name will be released once next of kin has been notified.

Denver Spencer, 30, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:57 a.m.

Police said a 41-year-old man was also taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment and his condition was described as stable.

Just after 3:10 a.m., a 25-year-old man requested medical help in the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive, located five minutes east of the sports bar. The man was treated after he was grazed by a bullet.

Police determined that the 25-year-old's injuries happened at the sports bar.

Detectives did not say what led to the shooting or information on a possible suspect.

These are the 72nd and 73rd homicides in Columbus in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unity at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).