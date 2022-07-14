Arrest warrant issued for 34-year-old after 2 found dead outside South Franklinton community shelter

In an update Friday morning, police said the shooting may have stemmed from an earlier confrontation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and a woman were fatally shot outside a community center in the South Franklinton neighborhood Thursday night, the Columbus Division of Police said.

Officers found the victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Van Buren Shelter off of Van Buren Drive just before 11 p.m.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene by Franklin Township medics.

In an update Friday morning, police said the shooting may have stemmed from an earlier confrontation.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Christopher Smith and charged him with two counts of murder.

Detectives learned of Smith's identity after reviewing video from the scene and talking with community members, police said.

The names of the man and woman are being withheld until next of kin has been notified.