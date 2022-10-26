Restricting food cart hours in Short North could reduce crime, city leaders suggest

The Mobile Food Vending Proposal would shorten the hours of operation for food carts from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A proposal from Columbus city leaders could put restrictions on food carts in the Short North.

The Mobile Food Vending Proposal would shorten the hours of operation for food carts from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. It could also modify where exactly the carts are allowed to be set up.

City leaders said during a July press conference the goal is to increase safety in the high-traffic area. Public Safety Director Robert Clark said they’ve heard concerns from residents.

Over the summer, there were several violent crimes, including shootings.

10TV spoke with Adam Wallace, owner of Feed the Need food carts. Wallace said he has four carts that he sets up in the Short North every Friday and Saturday.

"I think anybody that's ever been in college, any college campus anywhere, they've had street meat after they've been to a bar,” said Wallace.

Wallace said food carts are a part of the nightlife scene and aren’t to blame for the crime that’s been happening.

“It's like saying hey, it's peak time in the restaurant we're going to close right now at peak time,” said Wallace. “So, you have good quality people that are going to be affected by an assumption that food carts being shut down at 2 a.m. is going to somehow stop crime,” he said.

Wallace said he sets up at 1 a.m. and if that third hour is cut, he and so many other cart owners could lose about 80% of their sales.

He said even if street carts disappear after 2 in the morning, he doesn't think crime will either.

"We don't want fights around our business because it affects our sales. We want peace,” said Wallace.