32 arrested in Columbus police operation targeting Short North, Driving Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crime blitz in the Short North and Driving Park neighborhoods resulted in nearly three dozen arrests, 15 illegal guns seized and more than 200 grams of narcotics confiscated last week.
The Columbus Division of Police announced the results on Monday of its sixth installment of "Operation Unity," a collaboration of law enforcement and social services working together to crack down on crime in specific parts of the city.
Officers worked patrol operations in the two neighborhoods for nearly 24 hours from Friday to Saturday morning.
Police said multiple units, including SWAT and drug crimes units, served search warrants and initiated targeted enforcement designed to address violent offenders, recover firearms and confiscate illegal narcotics.
The operation resulted in:
- 10 felony arrests
- 32 total arrests
- 33 vehicles impounded
- 15 illegal guns recovered
- 11 search warrants served
- 7 arrest warrants served
- 5 liquor citations issued
- 114 grams of cocaine seized
- 95 grams of fentanyl seized
- 9 grams of methamphetamine seized
- $44,863 approximate street value of suspected drugs recovered
- $3,151 cash seized
- 159 traffic stops
Officers issued 281 citations and made two OVI arrests as part of the traffic stops.
The police department has been conducting "Operation Unity" crime blitzes since September 2021. You can read the results of each of those operations below:
