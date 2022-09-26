32 arrested in Columbus police operation targeting Short North, Driving Park

Officers worked patrol operations in the two neighborhoods for nearly 24 hours from Friday to Saturday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crime blitz in the Short North and Driving Park neighborhoods resulted in nearly three dozen arrests, 15 illegal guns seized and more than 200 grams of narcotics confiscated last week.

The Columbus Division of Police announced the results on Monday of its sixth installment of "Operation Unity," a collaboration of law enforcement and social services working together to crack down on crime in specific parts of the city.

Police said multiple units, including SWAT and drug crimes units, served search warrants and initiated targeted enforcement designed to address violent offenders, recover firearms and confiscate illegal narcotics.

The operation resulted in:

10 felony arrests

32 total arrests

33 vehicles impounded

15 illegal guns recovered

11 search warrants served

7 arrest warrants served

5 liquor citations issued

114 grams of cocaine seized

95 grams of fentanyl seized

9 grams of methamphetamine seized

$44,863 approximate street value of suspected drugs recovered

$3,151 cash seized

159 traffic stops

Officers issued 281 citations and made two OVI arrests as part of the traffic stops.