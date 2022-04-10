2nd suspect arrested in fatal Short North beating

According to Franklin County Jail records, 32-year-old Chrystian Foster is currently in custody.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The second man charged for his involvement in a Short North fight that led to a man’s death has been arrested.

Foster and 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings are charged with murder in the death of 37-year-old Gregory Coleman Jr.

The attorney representing the Coleman's family said Foster had another court case scheduled for Tuesday and showed up with his counsel, knowing he would be arrested.

The fight occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 5 outside of a North High Street bar.

Video released from the Columbus Division of Police shows a suspect with dreadlocks in a black vest getting ready to fight Coleman. The other suspect then punched Coleman, knocking him onto the road.

The man in the black vest then jumped on top of Coleman, who was not moving, and continued to hit him.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Coleman unresponsive, partially lying on the street and sidewalk.

Coleman died at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center 12 days after the incident. His death marks the 98th homicide in the city of Columbus this year.