'He needs to face justice': Father of Short North bartender killed attends suspect's court hearing

Greg Coleman Jr. was hospitalized last month after being punched and attacked by two men outside of a bar in the Short North. He died about two weeks later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A grieving father made a plea in court on Monday for the people responsible for his son's death to be held accountable.

One of the two suspects, 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings, appeared in court.

“This is terrible. This is probably the worst thing that could happen to a family,” said Coleman's father, Greogry Coleman Sr.

Coleman said the worst part of the incident is that several people watched Cummings and the other suspect, 32-year-old Chrystian Foster, allegedly beat his son but no one came to help.

“That's the worst part of it, people took pictures and they even had someone there to film my son being beaten to death. To me, that's just horrible. One day my granddaughter will have to see how her dad died,” Coleman said.

Coleman said he will attend every court hearing.

“I'm going to be here, if I have to crawl. I want to see justice for Greg. He didn't deserve this. He was a good kid,” Coleman said.

He hopes he'll soon be able to attend Foster's court hearing, who is not in custody yet.

“This guy is still free, and people are protecting him instead of turning him in. He needs to face justice,” Coleman said.

Cummings and Foster are both charged with murder.