Suspect charged nearly a year after 18-year-old killed in shooting at southeast Columbus party

The charges stem from the shooting death of Ayanta Jarmon on July 29, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was indicted on murder charges nearly a year after an 18-year-old woman was fatally shot at a party in southeast Columbus.

Tyshawn Jenkins, 19, was indicted by a jury in Franklin County on two counts of murder and one count each of felonious assault and weapons under disability.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue. Investigators said someone fired shots into a crowd of people who were gathered at the party.

Police found Ayanta Jarmon unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Grant Medical Center where she later died.

Police say a second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot and went to a hospital for treatment.

Jenkins was arrested in September on robbery and felonious assault charges related to the deadly shooting.

On Thursday, Columbus police said the suspect was indicted in the shooting this week.