Police: 1 of 2 suspects arrested in north Columbus fatal shooting

Police said the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Webster Canyon Court around 9:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the two suspects wanted in the shooting death of a 53-year-old man over the weekend in north Columbus has been arrested.

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Webster Canyon Court around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When medics arrived, they found 53-year-old Edgar Romero-Gutierrez suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:35 p.m.

On Sunday, arrest warrants were filed for 21-year-old Kenneth Baffour and 21-year-old Joseph Mansaray.

Police said SWAT officers arrested Mansaray on Wednesday, but Baffour remains at large. Both have been charged with murder, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.