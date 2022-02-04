Sheriff’s Office: Fayette County farmer finds man’s body in field

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man's body was found in a field Saturday night in Fayette County.
According to the chief deputy with the sheriff's office, the body was found by a farmer in the 2000 block of State Route 753 in Washington Court House. The sheriff's office received a call around 7:35 p.m.
The body is being sent to the Fayette County Coroner to determine an exact cause of death.
The sheriff's office reports there were no obvious signs of foul play.
The man's name has not yet been released.