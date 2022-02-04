Sheriff’s Office: Fayette County farmer finds man’s body in field

The body is being sent to the Fayette County Coroner to determine an exact cause of death.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man's body was found in a field Saturday night in Fayette County.

According to the chief deputy with the sheriff's office, the body was found by a farmer in the 2000 block of State Route 753 in Washington Court House. The sheriff's office received a call around 7:35 p.m.

The sheriff's office reports there were no obvious signs of foul play.