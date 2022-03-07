16-year-old found fatally shot in west Franklin County

Authorities identified the teenager as Melione Tucker, of Columbus.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy's body was found near an apartment complex in the western area of Franklin County late Sunday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies received a call about a reported shooting at the Havenwood Townhomes on Dunbrooke Court in Franklin Township around 11:39 p.m.

Arriving deputies found the teenager, who the sheriff's office identified as Melione Tucker of Columbus, with a gunshot next to a building. Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not provide further information on what led to the shooting.

The sheriff's office is investigating the case as a homicide with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisting with the case.