16-year-old found fatally shot in west Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy's body was found near an apartment complex in the western area of Franklin County late Sunday night, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies received a call about a reported shooting at the Havenwood Townhomes on Dunbrooke Court in Franklin Township around 11:39 p.m.
Arriving deputies found the teenager, who the sheriff's office identified as Melione Tucker of Columbus, with a gunshot next to a building. Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities did not provide further information on what led to the shooting.
The sheriff's office is investigating the case as a homicide with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisting with the case.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 614-525-3351.