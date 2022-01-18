Coroner IDs woman found dead in burning Ross County home after reported burglary

The incident happened Monday night at a residence along State Route 28.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The person found dead in a Ross County home on Monday as authorities responded to a reported burglary and fire has been identified as a 30-year-old woman.

The Ross County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a home along State Route 28 just before 8 p.m. Monday, according to Sheriff George Lavender Jr.

When deputies arrived, they found the home on fire. Fire crews were called to the scene and extinguished the fire.

While battling the fire, Lavender said crews found Chelsea Rae Josephine Cooper dead inside the residence.

In an update Thursday, the coroner said the cause of Cooper's death remains under investigation, but an autopsy revealed no other injuries on her body other than as a result of the fire.