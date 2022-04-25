Sheriff's office: 5-year-old boy critically injured after being hit by SUV in Franklin County

The sheriff's office said a Honda CRV was traveling south on Schott Road around 4:10 p.m. when the boy tried to cross the street in front of the SUV.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 5-year-old boy is seriously injured after being hit by an SUV in Franklin County on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, a Honda CRV was traveling south in the 8000 block of Schott Road in Blendon Township around 4:10 p.m. when the boy tried to cross the street in front of the SUV. The boy was hit by the vehicle in the southbound lane.

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene and was not injured.