Police release new details in woman's hit-and-run death last week in north Columbus

Columbus police released new info on a deadly hit-and-run on the north side of the city last week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have released additional details in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s north side last week that left a woman dead. 10TV has learned the vehicle involved in the crash belonged to a Columbus police officer and that he was relieved of duty shortly after.

According to an updated release from Columbus police, a woman was driving the car when she fatally struck a 25-year-old woman shortly before 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Morse Road and Northtowne Boulevard.

Witnesses at the scene told police the driver, who has not yet been identified, briefly stopped and a male passenger got out of the car to check on the woman.

The man “appeared distraught” according to the release, and told witnesses to call police. Officers said the driver reportedly drove eastbound before turning onto Malin Street and heading back westbound toward the scene of the crash, where she stopped to pick up the passenger before taking off.

The victim’s family confirmed to 10TV that her name was Naimo Abdirahman, and that she was heading home from a walk when she was hit. Medics were called to the scene and Abdirahman was pronounced dead.

The day of the crash, sources confirmed to 10TV that the car involved belonged to a Columbus Police Officer Demetris Ortega and that it was not a police cruiser. He was relieved of duty later that day.

Charges have not been filed against Ortega and it is unclear if he was in the car at the time of the crash.

“It’s very painful losing my lovely sister…a young woman. It’s very hard and I can’t explain. It’s a lot of pain for me,” said Kifaax Mataan, Abdirahman’s older sister.

According to the family, Abdirahman was a mother to a 2-year-old child.

Attorney Mark Collins told 10TV that he is representing Ortega and plans to “comply with all aspects” related to the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.