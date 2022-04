Police said the motorcyclist lost control in the area of West Broad Street and Belle Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after crashing his motorcycle in downtown Columbus on Sunday.

Police said the man was thrown off the motorcycle when he lost control in the area of West Broad Street and Belle Street around 7:10 p.m.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died around 7:45 p.m.

Police have not released his name.