Retired Newark firefighter killed in Coshocton County motorcycle crash

The crash happened just before 2:40 p.m. Sunday on state Route 16 and state Route 83 in Jackson Township.
Credit: Newark Fire Department

COSHOCTON, Ohio — A retired Newark firefighter was killed after being involved in a crash while driving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon in Coshocton County.

The crash happened just before 2:40 p.m. on state Route 16 and state Route 83 in Jackson Township.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Jeep Compass was in the left turn lane on state Route 16 to turn onto state Route 83 and 48-year-old Kyle Bookless was traveling east on state Route 16 approaching the state Route 83 intersection on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The sheriff’s office said the Compass driver failed to yield the right of way, causing Bookless to strike the vehicle.

Bookless was thrown from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Compass and two passengers were taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

In a social media post on Monday from the Newark Fire Department said they were saddened by the loss of Bookless.

They said he was hired by the department in January 1996 and served with distinction until his retirement in the summer of 2011.

