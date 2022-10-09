1 dead, 3 injured in southwest Franklin County crash

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash happened on state Route 104, south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and three others injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in southwest Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash happened in Jackson Township on state Route 104, south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m.

A Dodge Stealth driving southbound lost control, traveled off the road and oversteered. The Stealth crashed into two vehicles that were traveling northbound on state Route 104.

The driver of the Stealth was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, according to the sheriff's office.

Three other people, described as being stable, were taken to local hospitals following the crash.