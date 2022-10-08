2 injured in crash on I-270 North in west Columbus

The crash happened on I-270 North near Roberts Road, according to a police dispatcher.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are seriously hurt following a crash Saturday morning on I-270 North in west Columbus.

The crash happened on I-270 North near Roberts Road around 9:10 a.m., according to a police dispatcher.

One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, which have since been upgraded to non-life-threatening. The second person is stable, police said.

All lanes of I-270 North near Roberts Road were shut down following the accident, but have since reopened.

Police have not said what caused the crash.