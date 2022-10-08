2 injured in crash on I-270 North in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are seriously hurt following a crash Saturday morning on I-270 North in west Columbus.
The crash happened on I-270 North near Roberts Road around 9:10 a.m., according to a police dispatcher.
One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, which have since been upgraded to non-life-threatening. The second person is stable, police said.
All lanes of I-270 North near Roberts Road were shut down following the accident, but have since reopened.
Police have not said what caused the crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.