20-year-old found shot inside crashed-vehicle dies a week after Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was found shot in the Linden area more than a week ago has died from his injuries, according to police.
In an update Monday, the Columbus Division of Police said 20-year-old Josiah Montgomery was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Montgomery was found shot in the face on Duxberry Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 8.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of shots fired in the area.
Police found Montgomery slumped over in a vehicle that had crashed into a sign. He was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment.
As of Monday, police have not released information on a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).