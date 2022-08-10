20-year-old found shot inside crashed-vehicle dies a week after Linden shooting

Josiah Montgomery, 20, was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Police have not released information on a possible suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was found shot in the Linden area more than a week ago has died from his injuries, according to police.

In an update Monday, the Columbus Division of Police said 20-year-old Josiah Montgomery was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Montgomery was found shot in the face on Duxberry Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 8.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of shots fired in the area.

Police found Montgomery slumped over in a vehicle that had crashed into a sign. He was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment.

As of Monday, police have not released information on a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.