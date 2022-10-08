18-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting

Police said the paramedics treated the 18-year-old on the scene for a minor gunshot wound to his lower back.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old was shot in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police received calls to a shooting in the 2100 block of West Mound Street around 7:19 p.m.

Police said paramedics treated the man on the scene for a minor gunshot wound to his lower back.

During the investigation, police learned the man recognized and attempted to question the suspect on an incident from several months ago which then led the suspect to fire several shots, striking him.

This incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.