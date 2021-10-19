Reynoldsburg police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Kelaiah Walker left her home in Reynoldsburg on Oct. 11 and has not yet returned, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reynoldsburg police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since she left her home last Monday.

Kelaiah Walker was last seen wearing a red jogging suit with long sleeves and black trim. According to police, she has a birth mark on the right side of her neck.

Walker left her home in Reynoldsburg on Oct. 11 and has not yet returned, police said.

Anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call Reynoldsburg police at 614-866-6622.