Retired Columbus police officer dies following battle with cancer

Retired officer R. Dwayne Little died Tuesday following a battle with cancer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is mourning an officer who passed away on Tuesday following what his loved ones say was a valiant battle with cancer.

Columbus police took to Facebook on Sunday in search of kind words and community support as Officer R. Dwayne Little continued his fight with cancer, saying his wife would read him the comments.

In an updated post Tuesday, police confirmed Little died that morning surrounded by family and friends. He was 51 years old.

Officer Little worked patrol with Columbus police for 25 years, retiring on Oct. 1 of this year.

Police expressed their love for Little in the post, thanking the community for all the kind words and support.