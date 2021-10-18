Columbus woman dead after being struck by falling branch at Mohican State Park

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus woman is dead after being hit by a tree branch that fell while she was hiking at Mohican State Park in Ashland County on Sunday.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the woman was hiking on a trail around 3 p.m when she was struck.
ODNR officers and the Ashland County coroner responded and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 57-year-old Shelly Miller, according to the Ashland Times-Gazette. The news outlet added Miller was hiking on the Hemlock Gorge Trail, which follows the north bank of the Clear Fork through the park.
ODNR is investigating the incident.