Columbus woman dead after being struck by falling branch at Mohican State Park

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus woman is dead after being hit by a tree branch that fell while she was hiking at Mohican State Park in Ashland County on Sunday.

The coroner's office identified the victim as 57-year-old Shelly Miller, according to the Ashland Times-Gazette. The news outlet added Miller was hiking on the Hemlock Gorge Trail, which follows the north bank of the Clear Fork through the park.