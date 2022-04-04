Local leaders hope return of spring, summer events will draw people back to downtown Columbus

From now through the end of the summer there are festivals, performances, and other activities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “Every day there is something for you to do in downtown Columbus,” said Erica C. Crawley, President, Franklin County Board of Commissioners.

Crawley addressed a crowd gathered inside the Huntington Center, where business and city leaders spoke Monday morning about the excitement to welcome people back to downtown Columbus this spring and summer.

Starting this month many of the events that bring people to downtown Columbus are back on the calendar.

“When we say downtown is back we mean it,” said Lisa Barton, CDDC Board Member, Executive Vice President and COO, AEP.

Familiar scenes from years past will return for Red, White & BOOM! And the Columbus Commons will be filled once again with fun for the whole family.

And New this year – “we are hosting two free concerts at the Columbus Commons this summer,” said Barton.

The Columbus Downtown Development Corporation is hosting free concerts: the Beach Boys on May 26 and Sheryl Crow on July 10.

They are also hosting other family-friendly events, for free.

“We have what we call our Commons for Kids series. And that kicks off on running through mid-June through mid-August. It's every Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tons of activities, crafts, inflatables, free carousel spins, you name it,” said Ashley Myers, Director of Columbus Commons.

Local business owners hope the big welcome back will be a welcomed boost.

“We're super excited to have downtown come back to get our lunch business back,” said Alicia Herrmann, private event coordinator at Wolf's Ridge Brewing.

Local business leaders also sending the message: “downtown is back.”