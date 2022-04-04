5K Run & Walk returns to Columbus airport this September

The event that puts the "run" in runway is back.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The John Glenn Columbus International Airport is putting the “run” in runway with the return of its 5K event this fall.

Registration is now open for the race, set to take place Sept. 17. The popular event gives participants access to the airport runway while simultaneously supporting a worthy cause.

All proceeds raised during the race will be donated to Honor Flight Columbus, which gives senior veterans the chance to visit the nation’s capital and visit memorials honoring their sacrifice.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community back to the CMH runway for this exciting event,” said Joseph R. Nardone, Columbus Regional Airport Authority president & CEO. “Not only is it a chance for participants to get a unique, behind-the-scenes perspective of our region’s primary passenger airport, it’s a way to honor and give back to those who bravely served our country.”

The event was put on hold for two years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to its hiatus, more than $170,000 was raised over three consecutive years, according to a release.