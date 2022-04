Champions from around the world will face off beginning at 7:45 p.m. on June 3 at the Schottenstein Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WWE Smackdown is set to take place in Columbus this June.

Champions from around the world will face off beginning at 7:45 p.m. on June 3 at the Schottenstein Center.

The Smackdown Tag Team Championship will feature champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs against The Usos. Fans can also see Drew McIntyre and Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.