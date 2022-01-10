Shawn Mendes coming to Columbus this October for ‘Wonder: The World’ tour

Mendes is set to perform at the Schottenstein Center on Oct. 18, accompanied by Canadian singer Tate McRae.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shawn Mendes has added a stop in Columbus to his ‘Wonder: The World’ tour.

The Grammy-nominated music star announced 13 additional venues to his tour on Monday, including stops in New York, Michigan and his hometown of Toronto.

Mendes is set to perform at the Schottenstein Center on Oct. 18, accompanied by Tate McRae. The performance will include hits from Mendes’ most recent album, Wonder.

Concert tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. this Friday and can be purchased here.

North America Tour Dates

Leg 1 with special guest Dermot Kennedy

6/27/22 Portland, OR - Moda Center

6/28/22 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

6/30/22 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

7/2/22 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

7/4/22 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*

7/5 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

7/7/22 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre*

7/9/22 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/10/22 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha*

7/12/22 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

7/15/22 Rosemont IL - Allstate Arena

7/16/22 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center*

7/19/22 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

7/20/22 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

7/22/22 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

7/23/22 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

7/27/22 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

7/29/22 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

7/31/22 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena*

8/2/22 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

8/5/22 Boston, MA - TD Garden

8/6/22 Boston, MA - TD Garden

8/12/22 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

8/15/22 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

8/16/22 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

8/19/22 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

8/20/22 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center*

Leg 2 with special guest Tate McRae