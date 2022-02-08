Principals at both Pickerington high schools placed on administrative leave

The district announced the principals were both placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into “non-related complaints” involving each principal.

The district posted on its website stating Stacy Tennenbaum, the principal at Pickerington Central High School, and Mark Ulbrich, the principal at Pickerington North High School, have been temporarily reassigned to work at the district’s central administrative offices while the district completes an investigation into “non-related complaints” involving each principal.

Tennenbaum and Ulbrich were not escorted out of their schools, according to the district.

The district said it made arrangements to make sure there was enough administrative coverage before reassigning the two principals.

The district made the announcement on their website on Tuesday, but did not provide details about the complaints.