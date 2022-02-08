Bogey Inn to close this month following owner's death

In a post on the restaurant's Facebook, they announced they would be closing after business hours on Feb. 26.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Bogey Inn in Dublin announced the restaurant will be shutting down later this month.

In a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, they announced they would be closing after business hours on Feb. 26.

The post cites the death of owner Jeffrey Parenteau as one of the reasons for closing. According to his obituary, Parenteau passed away on Jan. 31.

"Due to this most unfortunate and devastating circumstance, along with many other obstacles during Covid, it has become unfeasible for us to keep the business running at the level of excellence that we are known for and what our owner would have wanted to continue."

The restaurant closes the statement by thanking everyone for their support and patronage over the years.