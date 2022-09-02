Parents call for transparency after Pickerington high school principals placed on administrative leave

Parents say they want answers as rumors begin to circulate online.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The Pickerington Local School District announced it is completing an independent investigation into non-related complaints involving both Pickerington Central Principal Stacy Tennenbaum and Pickerington North Principal Mark Ulbrich.

“To go two weeks not knowing that the person that is ultimately responsible for your school is not in their seat that’s a little disheartening,” Leslie Gilligan said.

Gilligan has had two children at Pickerington Central. One is currently a freshman.

She says she was hearing rumblings that the move to administrative leave happened the better part of two weeks ago.

The school district has not confirmed when Ulbrich and Tennenbaum were first placed on leave.

Gilligan says she emailed Superintendent Dr. Chris Briggs Tuesday, asking why the lack of communication to parents.

Dr. Briggs responded Tuesday afternoon saying by law and out of respect of due process, he couldn’t discuss the reasons behind the moves. He added that no students or staff were harmed and that Ulbrich and Tennenbaum are not permitted to address staff, students or community members during the investigation.

The email from Dr. Briggs, which was obtained by 10TV from Gilligan, was sent to a spokesperson with PLSD to confirm its origin.

PLSD neither confirmed or denied the email came from Dr. Briggs.

“We understand that as parents,” Gilligan said. “What we struggle with is being completely left in the dark and not being made aware that something has happened.”

“It’s extremely hard to trust a school system and a school district when there is a lack of transparency,” Carrie Frease said.

Frease has a senior student at Pickerington North. She also wants answers.

“I mean those are school administrators,” she said. “They’re public officials. We should know what’s going on in the schools.”

A notice was sent to parents of Pickerington Central and Pickerington North Tuesday evening, containing little information as to why Ulbrich and Tennenbaum were placed on administrative leave.

Frease and Gilligan both say the speculation and rumors on social media are running wild and that the district isn’t doing itself any favors by letting those rumors continue.

“I just want to know that people that are in charge of my children and people that are in charge of the schools are people that are ethically and morally behaving the way they should be,” Frease said.

Frease says Ulbrich has always been good to her and her family, especially while trying to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gilligan says Tennenbaum has always fostered an environment of inclusion and acceptance at Pickerington Central.