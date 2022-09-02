Columbus police launch new 'Unsolved Murders' site to serve as community tip line

The 'Unsolved Murders' page will serve as a way for people to submit tips directly to the department, either by phone or anonymously online.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is launching a new tip website in an effort to crack down on the city's unsolved homicides.

The page lists information for homicides that took place between the years 2019 and 2022. By clicking on the month of when the victim died, you can read specific details about each incident.

The site also provides images of the victims, which can be submitted by family members and loved ones.

"We want the pictures showing them when they were at their best," said Columbus police Commander Robert Strausbaugh.

Columbus saw the highest number of homicides ever reported in a single year in 2021. Now, more than one month into 2022, police have already reported 10 homicides in the city.

"Wouldn't you want someone to come forward to give you some peace?," said Strausbaugh.

"Please, say something. Say something," said the mother of a homicide victim. "The smallest tip can break a case open."