ODNR: Person found in water at Delaware State Park; crews searching for 2nd

Dispatchers say a man called 911 after he and his were fishing and their boat sank.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is searching for a missing boater at Delaware State Park.

Dispatchers with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 9:20 a.m. by a man who said he and his brother were fishing when their boat sank.

Natural Resources officers responded to the scene and found one person unconscious in the water. That person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

ODNR says a second person is believed to be missing and officers are continuing to search at the scene.