Columbus high schools to begin random metal detector screenings next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools will begin implementing random metal detector screenings at high schools starting next week, district officials confirmed Thursday.

The screenings, which are administrative and will not involve law enforcement, are in an effort to “ensure an effective learning environment by maintaining a safe and secure campus,” according to a letter sent to families by district officials.

Officials said the decision to implement the screenings is in an effort to detect possible weapons, deter students from bringing weapons on campus and to reduce any potential violent incidents.

Schools will be randomly chosen for the screenings each day, according to the letter.

If weapons or other contraband are found on a student, all items will be confiscated and the student could potentially face disciplinary action. Students who refuse to participate could also be subject to disciplinary action, district officials said.

Columbus City Schools announced plans to implement metal detector screenings at middle and high school sporting events back in December.

“We appreciate your continued support and partnership in helping to keep our schools safe and encouraging a positive school climate that’s conducive to learning and growth for all,” Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon said.