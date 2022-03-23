Scioto County firefighter dies in line of duty

Firefighter and EMT Edward Long was serving as an Engine 2 Engineer when he became unresponsive while returning from a call. Despite life-saving measures, Long died.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A Scioto County firefighter who has worked with the Portsmouth Fire Department for 27 years has died in the line of duty.

According to the fire department’s Facebook post, Firefighter and EMT Edward Long was serving as an Engine 2 Engineer when he became unresponsive while returning from a call.

Despite life-saving measures from his colleagues, Long passed away.

Long joined the Portsmouth Fire Department in March 1995. Last week marked his 27th year with the agency.

He was known among his colleagues as a person who was an excellent driver and engineer and was an enthusiastic storyteller.

Long is survived by his wife, two sons and daughter.