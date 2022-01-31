Officials: Pool heater believed to be source of carbon monoxide leak at Marysville hotel

A report by the fire department shows crews found carbon monoxide levels above 1,300 parts per million in the pool area.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A pool heater at a Marysville hotel is believed to be the source of a carbon monoxide leak that hospitalized 14 people this past weekend.

On Saturday just before 5:30 p.m., the Marysville Fire Department received a call about several people, including a 2-year-old girl, unconscious at the Hampton Inn on Square Drive.

After the initial call, dispatchers received additional calls about other unconscious individuals in and around the pool area. Some people described symptoms such as dizziness and a burning in their throats.

At the time of the incident, Marysville Fire found life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide in the pool area of the hotel.

A report by the fire department shows crews found carbon monoxide levels above 1,300 parts per million in the pool area.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, symptoms at levels above 70 parts per million include headache, fatigue and nausea. At levels above 150 to 200 parts per million, disorientation, unconsciousness and death are possible.

The hotel was evacuated and closed and remained that way through most of Sunday.

According to the City of Marysville, several people were taken to local hospitals. Seven people were taken to Memorial Hospital and four walked in after the incident.

Of those 11, two were critical but stable and five were serious but stable. Officials say all seven were transported to other care facilities. The four others were treated and released.

Three additional people were transported to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware. Their conditions are unknown at this time.