Crews found carbon monoxide levels above 1,300 parts per million in Marysville hotel pool area

The Consumer Product Safety Commission notes disorientation, unconsciousness and death are possible with concentrations above 150 to 200 parts per million.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A report by the Marysville Fire Department shows crews responding to an incident Saturday at the Hampton Inn found elevated levels of carbon monoxide throughout the hotel – including one reading in the pool area showing CO levels above 1,300 parts per million.

The dispatch fire report, obtained by 10 Investigates, revealed that crews “upon entering the pool area, the alarms on both (gas) meters immediately began sounding.”

The report notes that fire crews’ equipment also noted crews were getting “readings as high as 1324 ppm” of carbon monoxide in the pool area.

Crews that arrived Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m. then began shutting off all mechanical systems in the pool room and opening doors to ventilate.

Hotel staff also notified guests to evacuate the hotel as fire crews discovered a range of carbon monoxide levels from as low as 7 to 50 parts per million in some rooms to as high as 600 parts per million on the third floor.

Upon being dispatched to the scene, fire crews were met with two to three children who had fallen ill – all had been in the pool area.

The incident sickened at least 14 people which included both adults and children who had to be hospitalized following the exposure. A separate fire report from Sunday notes Columbia Gas had been on the scene. Crews were leaving the pool heater shut off.

The source of the high carbon monoxide levels is believed to be a pool heater, according to a release issued Monday afternoon by Marysville Fire.

Investigators from the fire department and police department are working to confirm the origin of the carbon monoxide. Crews from the Union County Health Department were also on-site at the hotel Monday, 10 Investigates confirmed.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s permissible exposure limit for carbon monoxide is 50 parts per million parts of air (55 milligrams per cubic meter) as an eight-hour time-weighted average.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has a recommended exposure limit of 35 parts per million for eight hours.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission notes that “most people will not experience any symptoms from prolonged exposure to CO levels of approximately 1 to 70 ppm but some heart patients might experience an increase in chest pain. As CO levels increase and remain above 70 ppm, symptoms become more noticeable and can include headache, fatigue and nausea. At sustained CO concentrations above 150 to 200 ppm, disorientation, unconsciousness, and death are possible.”

10 Investigates left multiple messages for the hotel’s ownership group. A spokesperson for the Hampton Inn Marysville hotel previously issued a statement to 10TV, saying the matter is under investigation and there is full cooperation with local authorities.