Wrestling coach says team was exposed to carbon monoxide at Marysville hotel prior to match

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Several people are recovering after they were reportedly exposed to life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide at a Marysville hotel Saturday night.

Police say at least 14 people were hospitalized, including six children.

According to Nick Holmes, a wrestling coach with Teay’s Valley Youth Wrestling program, out of the 14 people hospitalized, four were parents and three were wrestlers.

Holmes added those people have since been released from hospitals.

"I think God was watching because I don't know how those people got pulled out when they did,” he said. Holmes said the youth program was competing in a youth league at Benjamin Logan High School in Bellefontaine.

Several families checked into the Marysville hotel on Saturday night. Holmes said more were supposed to go, but didn't.

"We picked a hotel with a pool. We were all going to swim, go to dinner as a team, and then wake up and wrestle hard in the morning,” said Holmes.

He was on his way to the hotel when he started getting messages about what happened. Marysville Police say several people, including a 2-year-old, fell unconscious after they were exposed to life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide in the pool area.

A total of 11 people, including six children, were treated at Memorial Hospital. Two people were in critical condition and five were in serious condition, but all are expected to be OK, according to the hospital's spokesperson.

Holmes said he did speak with some of them and was reassured that they are doing better.

"It sounds like everybody is out of the woods,” said Holmes.

Holmes said they dedicated every match to those who were injured, and they won the tournament.