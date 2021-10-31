Police: Woman shot during Halloween party at west Columbus shopping center

Police say invitations to the party were sent out through social media, which led to the crowd being too large to manage.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 19-year-old woman was shot while attending a Halloween party at a shopping center on the city's west side.

On Sunday, just after 1 a.m., officers responded to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital on West Broad Street on a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

The victim told police she had been at a Halloween party at the Great Western Shopping Center on North Wilson Road when she was shot once in the left leg. The woman's condition was described as stable.

The shooting happened after an argument between some people who were at the party, according to police.

There's no information about a suspect.