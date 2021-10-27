15-year-old injured in Columbus shooting early Wednesday morning

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the area of East 12th Street and Accommodation Avenue, Columbus police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old was shot in the arm early Wednesday morning in Columbus.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the area of East 12th Street and Accommodation Avenue, Columbus police said.

Police were originally dispatched to the Sunoco gas station located at 1905 Cleveland Ave. The victim went to the gas station with a gunshot wound to his arm.

According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital and is stable.