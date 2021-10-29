Man in critical condition following northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was critically injured in a shooting in northeast Columbus Thursday evening, according to police.
Columbus police responded just after 6:20 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Perdue Avenue.
When police arrived they found a 20-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.
This incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.