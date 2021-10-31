19-year-old critical following shooting in east Columbus

There's currently no information about a suspect.

Police say a 19-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday night in east Columbus.

Officers went to the 3000 block of East Broad Street just after 8 p.m. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

