x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

19-year-old critical following shooting in east Columbus

There's currently no information about a suspect.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com

Police say a 19-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday night in east Columbus.

Officers went to the 3000 block of East Broad Street just after 8 p.m. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

There's currently no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage  

Related Articles

In Other News

Ronnie Hickman, Cameron Brown postgame interview | Ohio State-Penn State