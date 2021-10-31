19-year-old critical following shooting in east Columbus

Police say a 19-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday night in east Columbus.
Officers went to the 3000 block of East Broad Street just after 8 p.m. on a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
There's currently no information about a suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.