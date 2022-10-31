Police: Woman found dead inside North Linden vacant house

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the death of a woman who was found dead in the North Linden neighborhood on Monday.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of Howey Road for a report of a body inside a vacant house around 12:30 p.m.
The woman was pronounced dead minutes later. Police said she was found with a gunshot wound.
Investigators are still trying to identify the woman.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Columbus Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.
This is the 121st homicide in Columbus for 2022.