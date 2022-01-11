4-year-old child dies after being hit by vehicle in northeast Columbus; woman critically injured

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Detectives did not say if charges will be filed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 4-year-old child died after they were hit by a vehicle in northeast Columbus on the evening of Halloween.

Just before 6:55 p.m., police said a man was driving south on Westerville Road toward Valley Park Avenue in a Ford F-150. At the same time, a woman and a child were walking across Westerville Road in a crosswalk with flashing lights.

Police said the man struck the child and woman with his vehicle.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced at 9:30 p.m. The woman was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.