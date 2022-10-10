Mom demands answers after 10-year-old son injured in south Columbus shooting

The mother of the 10-year-old boy injured in the shooting said their home was hit with at least 30 bullets early Saturday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several stitches and a few bandages later, all Tamecca Lee and her 10-year-old son David Yarbrough II can do is smile.

"To see him happy...makes me happy,” Lee said.

A few days ago, she was everything but happy. Her son was shot Saturday morning while inside their home on Bruck Street.

He told 10TV that bullets came flying through the walls before 1:30 a.m. David was shot in his back and one of his fingers was grazed by a bullet.

His mother can’t stop reliving that day.

"Why would somebody do this...why? Why would y'all do that to my son, he's 10 years old,” said Lee.

The Columbus Division of Police has not released any information about a suspect but did say another home was hit by gunfire.

Lee said she counted nearly 30 bullet holes throughout her home, from upstairs to the basement.

David said he’s in good spirits, but said he wants whoever did this to do the right thing and turn themselves in.

"For me to get shot in the middle of something I don't even know about, people in general I feel like they should just handle stuff like, they got more self-control of themselves,” David said.

Lee is beyond grateful that her son is still alive but demands answers, asking anyone who knows any information, to call the police.

"It hurts just to know that somebody would be so evil and have so much hatred in their heart like that to do that, not even caring about who's in here,” Lee said.