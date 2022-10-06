Fight during football game leads to shots fired outside of Marion-Franklin High School

According to police, officers were called to the the high school on Koebel Road around 8:10 p.m. for a report of someone with a gun.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fight that started during a football game at Marion-Franklin High School in south Columbus led to shots being fired outside of the school Thursday night.

A Columbus City Schools spokesperson said there was a fight during a football game at the school between Marion-Franklin High School and Columbus Africentric Early College just before halftime. The fight then cleared out.

About five minutes later, the spokesperson said shots were fired outside of where the game was being played.

Arriving officers found casings on the east side of the school building, but did not say how many. No injuries have been reported as of 8:30 p.m. One vehicle was struck by the gunfire, police said.

The CCS spokesperson said they believe the people involved in the altercation are young adults who aren't associated with the school district who fired the shots. No CCS students were involved.

No arrests have been made so far.

The game was stopped just before halftime. The district spokesperson said officials will look into when the game could possibly be completed.