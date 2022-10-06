2 hurt after car struck pole at high speed in Delaware County; alcohol believed to be a factor

Detectives with the Genoa Township Police Department believe that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. No officers were reportedly injured.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt after their vehicle reportedly crashed into a pole at high speed in Delaware County late Tuesday night, police said.

Around 11:45 p.m., an officer with the Genoa Township Police Department was driving north on state Route 4 at Lewis Center Road when they saw a vehicle driving south at 100 mph.

The officer attempted to catch up with the vehicle and alerted another officer who was in the area. The officer did not engage in pursuit because of the dangerous speed, according to police.

The suspect's vehicle was last seen heading west on Big Walnut Road. When officers started patrolling Big Walnut Road, they found that the suspect vehicle had gone off the street near Worthington Road and struck a pole.

Police said the driver, who was a male, was extracted from the vehicle and was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. A female passenger was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition.

